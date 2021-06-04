After 14 months of pandemic, Mexico City goes to the green traffic light of epidemiological emergency.

The announcement was confirmed by the Government of Mexico City.

The new stage for the country’s capital will come into effect on June 7.

Mexico City goes to a green traffic light

The head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, asked through a message posted on her Twitter account not to “lower the guard” against possible Covid-19 infections.

#EnVivo 🔴📹 Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the City will turn to a green light next week. Let’s not lower our guard, let’s keep taking care of ourselves. https://t.co/hH9BAY5FaR – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, at a press conference this Friday morning, the General Director of the Center for Technology and Intelligence of Mexico City, Eduardo Clarck, indicated that the data from the last week confirmed the safe advance to ‘green traffic light’. ” Based on the indicators that arrived yesterday for the first time in the entire pandemic, the City goes to a green traffic light, ”said the local government official.

The figures that support green

Clark explained that in the last week the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 was registered with 97 deaths in the week from May 31 to June 4.

The local official added that the hospital occupancy rate stands at 7.11%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic in 2020 and its peak of 94%.

To this date, Mexico City adds 661, 446 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 43,926 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, 721 new infections of Covid-19 were added and 28 people died from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Good evening, I share the daily report of the situation of the City in front of the # Covid19https: //t.co/0dtrF0QROG#ProtégeteYProtegeALosDemás pic.twitter.com/vrMK7SxCNr – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 4, 2021

First time in green

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began at the end of March 2020, Mexico City remained for months at a red light, the highest level of epidemiological risk.

In February of this year, the Government of Mexico City advanced to a yellow traffic light; However, on February 15, he decided to return to an orange traffic light due to an outbreak of infections.

The city advances to the opening

The announcement that Mexico City goes to a green traffic light coincides with the organization of the elections this Sunday, June 6 and the opening of economic activities.

Also with the return to classes confirmed by the Head of Government and announced by the Ministry of Public Education.

Meanwhile, vaccination is focused on the application of first doses for the groups of 50 to 59 and 40 to 49 years in various municipalities of Mexico City.

The application of single doses for teachers concluded two weeks ago and that of adults over 60 years of age concludes with the application of second doses in the Álvaro Obregón, Benito Juárez and Cuauhtémoc mayors.