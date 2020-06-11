MEXICO – Mexico City, the red focus of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico with more than 32,000 cases and almost 4,000 deaths, has still not started its economic reopening due to the incessant number of infections, so it announced a detection plan this Wednesday epidemiological essential for reactivation.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented the COVID-19 case detection, protection and safeguard program, which will begin this week and in a more powerful way from June 15.

This was the date on which the opening of the opening was expected in the Mexican capital, but conditions have not accompanied that objective.

“What is sought is to continue reducing contagion in the city through a different strategy,” Sheinbaum said at a virtual press conference.

He recalled that as the activities are opened, “more people will be leaving the houses” and that is why it is necessary to improve epidemiological surveillance.

Sheinbaum explained that among the objectives of the program are saving lives, identifying early cases that can become serious and cutting the chain of infections, and detecting and isolating symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

President López Obrador is on tour in the Mexican southeast.

In addition, it will seek to improve the identification of cases by increasing evidence, and this would be the main novelty.

The head of the Digital Agency of the Government of the Mexican capital, Eduardo Clark, said that they seek to “carry out about 100,000 tests every month, starting in July” to trace contacts.

He recalled that June will be a month of transition and the increase in these types of daily tests will go from 1,000 in June to 2,700 in July and in the following months.

THE METROPOLI CONTINUES IN RED COLOR

Sheinbaum pointed out that the traffic light in the city remains red -which at the moment only contemplates that there are essential activities- and said that the program will accompany the plan during that color, “in such a way that when different economic activities are opened we will have a lower level contagion in the city, “he said.

He pointed out that the objective “is to balance” between the return to some of the activities, in the stage of new normality, with much more detailed and vigilant attention to the people who may have COVID-19 and their contacts.

“In this way we move from safeguarding the entire population, as the traffic lights open, to an epidemiological system that allows us to reduce infections and care for people,” he said.

In front of the National Palace, they exhibit photographs of their dead companions when they became infected by COVID-19.

Sheinbaum’s speech coincided with that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who reiterated this day that the resumption of operations of non-essential activities in the country “will be gradual, careful and in compliance with the protocols” of the Ministry of Health.

“We have to open carefully, following health protocols,” said the president in his traditional morning conference.

He indicated that just as construction, mining and the automotive industry were opened in June – by being added to the group of essential activities – it should “go little by little with other branches of the economy, tourism, in its time restaurants, malls”.

In order to “open little by little with the recommendations of health specialists and go out,” said the president.

In addition, López Obrador highlighted that Mexico lost less than 350,000 formal jobs in May, compared to the more than 555,000 disappeared in April, according to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), which on Friday will present the official figure.

GOVERNMENT VERSUS OPS

On Tuesday, the Mexican government announced new activities allowed in its “new normal” plan, such as lodging and some recreational activities, for example in parks, by claiming that the COVID-19 epidemic “is going downward.”

The spike in infections coincides with the time when millions leave confinement.

He pointed out that from now on the operation of hotels will be allowed at a level of 25%, restaurants with home delivery, hairdressing services at home, parks at 25% without access to children’s areas, supermarkets at 50% with one person per family and closed door sports matches.

These activities, clarified the health authorities, will be allowed even if the government’s traffic light is red, which indicates the maximum risk level of the four colors established by the Executive to define the authorized sectors in the 32 states.

But that announcement was very different from that of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which warned on Tuesday that Mexico is advancing to its “highest peak” in the coronavirus pandemic so that the government and the population cannot lower their guard in this new phase towards “new normality”.

As of Tuesday, Mexico City recorded 32,256 confirmed cases, 3,891 active cases, 9,065 suspects and 3,941 deaths, in addition to 9,905 recovered patients.

While Mexico has more than 124,000 cases and 14,649 deaths, it is already the seventh country worldwide by number of deaths, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University.