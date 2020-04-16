In the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, 60% of vehicles stopped circulating, which caused a 28 percent reduction in carbon monoxide, Sedema reported.

The Ministry of the Environment of Mexico City (Sedema) reported that, due to the Covid-19 health emergency, the emission of pollutants has decreased; in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM) 60 percent of vehicles stopped circulating, causing a 28 percent reduction in carbon monoxide.

The confinement has led to a reduction in the number of vehicles circulating and in the operation of shops and services. This has reduced the emission of pollutants, mainly those derived from the burning of fuels, such as gasoline or gas, detailed Sedema.

However, he warned that despite this reduction of polluting emissions, ozone concentrations do not improve with respect to the average values ​​recorded and compared with previous years.

In the case of higher values, a decrease is noted; Between January 1 and April 7 of this year, ozone values ​​equal to or greater than 140 parts per billion have not been recorded, but in 2019 in the same period, five days were reported with such concentrations, even if had applied an environmental contingency for ozone.

The Secretariat recalled that in 2019 they presented the 14 actions to improve the air quality of the ZMVM, which seek to reduce the emission of volatile organic compounds.

These include: identifying gas leaks in home installations and repairing them; taking baths that last no more than five minutes; refuel in the afternoon, preferably after 6 pm; avoid painting the houses in the season that runs from March to June.

Also, do not use household aerosol products, cook food with lids in pots or pans and keep vehicles in good condition.

“The participation of each one of the people who live in the city is essential. Only then can we reduce the concentration of pollutants and return to being a city with a clean and transparent air, “stressed the agency. (Ntx)