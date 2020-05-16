CDMX will support the construction of a 3-level laboratory for research. Biotechnology from UNAM, Medicine and Veterinary participate

UNAM and CDMX research for Covid vaccine

Regeneration, May 16, 2020. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) together with the capital government are working on the development of a vaccine to combat the Coronavirus.

The Institute of Biotechnology of UNAM, and the Faculties of Medicine and Veterinary participate in the project.

At UNAM

It will be in Veterinary Medicine, where the laboratory level three is installed, to carry out the process.

–“We are very advanced, there is confidentiality data of course, I do not have a date yet, because one has to be subject to the COFEPRIS processes …”

“… before we could release it to the public, I no longer wanted to give dates about it …”

“… but to tell them that we are on the road and hope to have it soon,” said Enrique Graue, rector of UNAM.

The rector’s statements

Through the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sectei), Sheinbaum, will allocate resources to support in the construction of this space where the investigations will be carried out.

Vaccines for a virus such as SARS-CoV-2, producing Covid-19 disease, a specialized laboratory is required.

That is “there is not the slightest possibility that it could come out or that there could be any contagion », Rosaura Ruiz, head of the Sectei, explained.

The responsible is Dr. Laura Palomares from the Institute of Biotechnology.

Mask creation

The Government of Mexico City and UNAM are also collaborating to manufacture N95 masks to deliver to doctors in the health sector of this city.

It has been destined 17 million pesos and is carried out by professionals from the UNAM Institutes of Engineering and Physics.

This, under the supervision of personnel from the National Institutes of Respiratory Diseases and National Institutes of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, of the federal Ministry of Health.

Finally it was announced that this Friday the capital government rreceived a donation from the UNAM, 22 thousand protection kits.

These with masks, robes, gloves, goggles and masks, Notimex explained about it.