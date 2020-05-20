The Mexican documentary festival Ambulante will present tomorrow, Wednesday, “What happened to the bees?”, A feature film by Adriana Otero and Robin Canul that makes visible the fight of the Mayan communities around the protection of these insects against transnational agrochemical companies.

“I found out about it through social media and I found it quite interesting to see how communities were fighting against a large corporate like Monsanto, I started reading notes and ran into Robin Canul,” director Adriana Otero recalled in an interview. telephone with Efe.

The journalist Canul had already been working with these communities in the southeastern state of Campeche and had been following up on their struggle, while Adriana had previously produced some audiovisual products.

“He had the journalistic part and knew the subject very well and I came from this cinematographic language and audiovisual creation, so we made a good team,” said Otero.

After several conversations with Canul, he introduced the filmmaker with Gustavo Huchin and Leydi Pech, protagonists of the documentary and leaders and activists of the Mayan communities who have been in charge of fighting against the planting of transgenic seeds in their territory as well as the pesticide use since 2012.

“With this film we want to make noise, we want to reach the authorities and make it a priority issue in the country. It is necessary that the authorities take responsibility for what is happening and that we achieve concrete action with the help of the movie and other people, “explains Otero.

Little by little Otero and Canul became one more link in the struggle that these communities carry out every day to preserve beekeeping, an essential ancestral activity in their livelihood now in danger.

The sale of land to private companies that modify the ecosystem thus causing a deterioration in the flora and fauna of these places caused by fumigation with toxic products, are responsible for the massive death of bees.

ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

Previously in his jobs, Otero had already been concerned about some of the problems faced by people who work in the fields.

However, she is from the Mexican capital and, although she grew up in the southeastern state of Merida, she learned from her family that people in the countryside were not treated fairly.

“I think that a little of this sensitivity was acquired by my father, since he worked directly with the peasants and among the talks of those of the family he spoke of the abuses that were had with the peasants,” he said.

That concern and need to make visible what has not been wanted to show, was that it led Otero to make in 2014 his short film “The value of the land”, and what later led him to make “What happened to the bees ? ” with Canul.

“I have had this need to take care of the environment since I was very young, one of my first short films ‘The value of the land’ talks about this, the buying and selling of ejido land, and the value that the land has for a businessman and a peasant This is where the follow-up on this type of subject comes from: human rights and showing the invisible, “he reflected.

DENOUNCE ON WORLD BEE DAY

The documentary will be broadcast on May 20, in the framework of World Bee Day, at the Ambulante documentary film festival that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been carried out virtually.

In addition, with the #SomosAbejas campaign that involves Ambulante, the documentary production team and the Collective of Mayan Communities of Chenes seek to achieve the prohibition of aerial fumigations in Campeche and throughout Mexico, as well as raising awareness of the importance to protect these insects.

To reinforce it, not only will you have access to the documentary, but at 21:00 local time (02:00 GMT on Thursday) there will be a discussion with the participation of the directors and the protagonist Pech, among others.

Otero was a student of the second and third generation of “Ambulante Beyond Documentary Ambulante A.C.”, an educational space created by the festival, for which she confesses proud and happy to be able to show her first feature film in this space.

“I owe my career to ‘Ambulante beyond’, there I was fully trained, it was the only opportunity I had to study cinema,” he says.

