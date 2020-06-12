Mexico celebrated the return of Spanish soccer after the break due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a mural in the country’s capital

“The basis of the design was to generate a composition with a Mexican identity. Being an international project, it was important to emphasize the artist’s place and nationality and its location in the international context. Hence the integration of the Guerrero Coyote as a central element of the work, “said the artist.

The work, exhibited in a building in the San Miguel Chapultepec neighborhood of the Mexico City, is part of the ‘United Streets of LaLiga’ initiative that encouraged the expression of artists from 12 nations of the world who created representative works of the values ​​of The league.

Mexico City, Bogotá and Sao Paulo are the three Latin American cities represented in the project, which also had the participation of creators from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Nigeria, Tanzania and Afghanistan.

The result of the proposal has been a show of outstanding works of art due to color, in which everyday aspects and the emblematic symbolism of LaLiga are mixed.

After 92 days without games in Spain, LaLiga celebrated on Thursday the return of its competition with the triumph of Seville 2-0 on the Betis in the so-called Seville derby, in which the Mexican Diego Lainez, who played the last half hour of the game, lined up for Betis.

