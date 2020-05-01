Mexico lost 346,878 jobs from March 13 to April 6 alone, a trend that points to a loss of 600,000 jobs

The mexican workers celebrate this May 1 among hundreds of thousands new unemployed, the exacerbation of the job insecurity and uncertainty of government policies to overcome the crisis of coronavirus COVID-19.

Mexico lost 346,878 jobs from March 13 to April 6 alone, a trend that points to a loss of 600,000 jobs in April, the second month of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, estimates Elijah Micha, CEO of Tallentia MX, a business association specialized in human resources.

This means that in less than 30 days “all the jobs that had been generated in 2019 were erased,” the expert comments to Efe, who pointed out that Mexico needs to create more than a million vacancies a year to satisfy the labor demand of young people .

“It has been devastating. It is, has been and will continue to be so in the coming months. One of the main characteristics of the economic and labor panorama is uncertainty. I don’t think anyone knows for sure what the final balance is going to be, ”says Micha.

The forecasts are in line with those of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin), which calculates a daily loss of 20,000 jobs due to the contingency, with a possible disappearance of 960,000 formal jobs in 2020.

Even so, unemployment in Mexico was 2.9 percent in March, a rate lower than the 3.2 percent of the same month last year, reported this week the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (Inegi).

But the institute revealed an increase of 2.2 percent per year in the underemployed population, which states that they have need and availability for more hours of work, being 9.1 percent of the economically active population (EAP).

The unemployment rate is estimated to rise 10 percent in the second quarter, when Mexico resents the full effects of the crisis, warns the director of Tallentia MX.

Official uncertainty

Mexico suspended non-essential activities of the economy until May 30 by declaring a coronavirus health emergency on March 30, which totals 19,224 cases and 1,859 deaths in the country.

“We have not yet reached the maximum expression of the health emergency, so we are at the expense of the measures that the authorities have to take. The sanitary measures are those that dictate the economic and labor consequences that there will be in the future ”, Micha observes.

But another factor of uncertainty is the economic package offered by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which is barely 0.7 percent of GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

If the most pessimistic forecast is fulfilled, of an economic contraction of 12 percent, Mexico would lose up to 1.5 million jobs in 2020 without a package of adequate measures, which should represent 6 percent of GDP, according to a report this week by BBVA.

Another uncertainty is López Obrador’s promise to create two million jobs this year.

“In the last 30 years, there has not been a single year that a million formal jobs have been created,” says Micha.

More precariousness

The coronavirus also “strips the precariousness” of Mexican workers, says Rogelio Gómez, coordinator of Citizen Action Against Poverty, which groups more than 60 civil organizations.

Before the arrival of the disease, there were already 34 million workers without access to social security health services and 18 million without a stable contract, which hinders medical attention in the midst of a pandemic, explains Gómez.

To this is added that 31.3 million people work informally, 56.2 percent of the total of 55.6 million workers, according to the Inegi.

“We are still waiting for there to be employment protection measures that go beyond the discourse, income protection, for those who do not have a job now or those who did not, who are millions of people,” he says.

The specialist does not question the government’s social programs, but insists that he needs to take measures according to the size of the emergency, such as a subsistence wage.

To this end, it recommends targeted incentives to companies in the most affected sectors on the condition that they be used to retain their workers.

The government’s inaction would complicate the containment of the health emergency, Gomez warned.

“It is the only way they stay at home. The dilemma between staying home and starving, or going out and being infected or infecting others, cannot be, “he reflects.

With information from EFE