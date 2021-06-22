Mexico ceased to be a refugee transit country to become a destination nation

Within the framework of World Refugee Day, the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, acknowledged that Mexico ceased to be a transit country for refugees to become a destination nation, which keeps its doors open to all those who they flee their countries of origin due to various circumstances.

It reported that, at the end of June this year, more than 50,000 asylum applications had been received, which means a figure that exceeds the 41,179 registered throughout last year and is 10,000 more than those received. between January and June 2019.

“This accounts not only for the profound humanitarian tragedy that the pandemic represents in many regions of the center and south of the continent, but also the effects on the human rights of many people who are forced to leave their country either due to the violence, political persecution, natural disasters, due to climate change, but also in a particular way, derived from poverty and lack of opportunities ”.

At the emblematic Casa Refugio Citlaltépetl in Mexico City, the official endorsed the commitment of the Mexican State to receive each of these asylum intentions from whoever so requests, beyond a legal obligation, “out of humanitarian conviction and defense of the human rights”.

Mexico breaks record with 50 thousand applications for refugee status

https://t.co/FmAyeTe5qQ pic.twitter.com/escPI8lazq – Alejandro Encinas (@A_Encinas_R) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the general coordinator of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (COMAR), Andrés Ramírez, stressed that behind each of the people who request recognition of refugee status “there is a story, suffered and painful, but not we stay there, there is above all a story that they are building every day, of resilience, resistance and struggle ”.

At the time, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Mexico, Mark Manly, pointed out that the authorities must respond and attend to the largest number of people seeking refugee status.

At the event, Marian Gabriela Pérez, a Nicaraguan in Mexico, warned that the condition of the refugees is not a cause to detract from their condition as human beings and much less, in her case, as a woman.

She shared that, during her stay in Mexico, she and her husband have met people who are now her family by will “they have accompanied us in the healing process, where the pain does not disappear, but is transformed into emotional intelligence and the ability to return to having goals and plans. In other words, they helped me regain the desire to dream ”.

According to COMAR statistics, Honduras continues to be the country whose nationals request asylum the most in Mexico; It is followed by Haiti, Cuba, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala and Nicaragua, in the first seven places.

According to COMAR statistics, Honduras continues to be the country whose nationals request asylum the most in Mexico; It is followed by Haiti, Cuba, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala and Nicaragua, in the first seven places.

In 2019, COMAR received 70,418 refugee requests; a year later, 41,179 and from January to June of this 2021 they exceed 50,000.

Refugee news: How to request refuge in Mexico?

jcp