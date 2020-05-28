According to Sarukhán, coordinator of the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (Conabio), using fossil energy is a big mistake

Mexico cannot continue to depend of the fossil fuels, a non-renewable energy source, as it has done to date, the prominent Mexican biologist warned this Thursday José Sarukhán.

Furthermore, it considered that the new electricity policy of the Mexican government, which limits the participation of private companies in the sector and especially in renewable energy, is “a totally reckless, inadequate and out of all comprehension measure”.

“I do not know how there are people who still think that this is possible,” he explained in an interview with Efe.

At the end of April, the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) released the Agreement to guarantee the Efficiency, Quality, Reliability, Continuity and security of the National Electric System, derived from the health emergency experienced in Mexico by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

While in mid-May, the Secretary of Energy published the Policy of Reliability, Safety, Continuity and Quality in the National Electric SystemBoth documents limit the participation of private companies in renewable energy and establish new guidelines for the dispatch of energy to the National Electric System (SEN).

The expert said that after all the environmental and climatic evidence that is available on the use of fossil fuels, he indicates that “we have to move towards renewable energies” and “make use of new energies that are not harmful to the environment or less harmful.”

The small scale

For the also doctor of Ecology from the University of Wales, the large areas covered by photovoltaic cells – panels that capture solar energy to convert it into electricity – are a good strategy, but he explained that the country that has the highest amount of domestic renewable energy production is Germany.

He said that the Germans “do not do it on the basis of large areas, but by stimulating the use of these technologies in each house or housing complex” so that the inhabitants of each region have their own systems.

He said that such programs are supported by the government of that country “and at costs that make it ridiculous to think that they can continue to use electricity generated by the consumption of fuel oil, coal or any fossil fuel.”

“That is the line that must be followed, not the line of large scales, but small ones, which can fix the lives of small populations,” he said.

Sarukhán said that there are ways to develop this technology and that translates in terms of economic costs: “What it costs me to produce one kilowatt solar and what it costs me to continue using fossil fuels.”

He suggested that the Mexican government, instead of “making subsidies of all kinds”, could encourage citizens to have access to this type of electricity generation, to hybrid or electric cars, reducing taxes on those who buy this technology.

The former rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (1989-1997) called it “an enormous mistake” to pretend that fossil fuels can continue to be used as a form of development.

“This is ruinous economically and environmentally, and even more ruinous for future generations,” he concluded.

