Mexico cannot against Saudi Arabia and takes a draw prior to the Olympic Games

The Mexican Soccer Team missed the victory and had to settle for a draw against Saudi Arabia, which equalized a penalty three minutes from the end, despite the fact that the Aztecs began winning with a great goal from the Club Necaxa winger, Alejandro Zendejas.

In the second match of the Pre-Olympic Match Week tournament (Marbella, Malaga), the Mexican Under-23 team, which will be playing the Tokyo Olympic Games next July, faced the Saudi-Arabia team, also participating in the Olympic event, although in a group different from that of the Aztecs.

Also read: Brenda Zambrano shows off her attributes in a tiny and tight cachetero

The coach Jaime Lozano drew a totally different line-up from the first game and, as happened on Saturday, it was difficult for Mexico to start and overcome lines above. The danger always passed through the boots of Jesús Angulo, player of the Mexican Atlas Guadalajara and author of the winning goal in the previous game.

The counterattacks of the Arab team – where the skilled winger Aiman ​​Alkhulaif stood out above all, who had the clearest opportunity in the first half – did more and more damage to the Mexican team, which had in Álex Zendejas the first and only shot on goal at minute 30.

In the second act, chances were made, and when Mexico met her, the Saudi goalkeeper Amin Albukhari appeared in a stellar manner (min. 63). Soon after, with a growing presence in attack, the well-deserved award came in the form of a goal thanks to Alejandro Zendejas (Mexican Club Necaxa), who connected a powerful header from an unbeatable center by Alan Mozo (1-0 , min. 70).

The meeting became more physical and that benefited the Aztecs, who held the long balls from Saudi Arabia, and were even able to widen the distance in the result with two more occasions, but a penalty changed everything. The Arabs provoked him when the party already seemed more than determined. It was the 91st minute and Aiman ​​Ahmed threw it hard and down to tie the tie.

The Mexican under-23 team will play its final test against Australia next Saturday, at 8:00 p.m., at the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas Municipal Stadium in Marbella.

Also read: Patty López de la Cerda shows off her attributes with her collection of micro swimsuits

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content