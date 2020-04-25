The coronavirus pandemic in North America caused the auto industry, as well as many others deemed non-essential, will close its doors indefinitely so as not to put at risk the workers of its plants, offices or shops.

In this context, the governments of Mexico, the United States and Canada work in a “close, coordinated and permanent way” to achieve full return of activities in construction, as well as automotive marketing.

For the moment, nations remain for the sake of “establish the criteria, guidelines, protocols and conditions that must be observed to allow and successfully transit towards the reopening of the productive activities of the automotive industry in North America, “the Mexican government said in a statement.

For Mexico, the industry enjoys significant economic relevance for the country, which makes it a key point for economic recovery after the state of emergency due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

“The automotive sector is a pillar of formal employment in North America. In Mexico alone, about a million people work in it, “they assured.

On the other hand, they indicated that the automotive industry is particularly important for the size, geographic scope and extent of supply chains among the various providers of all sizes in the three countries.

The most complicated part will be in terms of health, where governments work on the exclusive design of a coordinated strategy that, they assured, “It will prioritize mechanisms that protect public health in the context of the current pandemic. “

“In Mexico, the government will be particularly emphatic in protecting health of the workers, their families and their community, so the competent authorities will monitor that the reopening of the automotive industry is orderly, gradual and cautious, “they revealed.

The main points that this reopening plan in health will contemplate are the particular sanitary conditions, the different degree of spread of COVID-19 in the regions, the demographic characteristics, the health condition, risk and vulnerability of people, as well as the capacities and restrictions of local public health systems to respond to the emergency.

Until a formula that benefits everyone and, above all, that protects workers, is ready, the government of Mexico announced that the automotive industry, as well as its supply chains in Mexico will abide by the suspension of activities established by the General Health Council.

“The Government of Mexico expresses its firm will, willingness and support to build a trinational solution that pays for the coordination and synchronization of our production processes. With the understanding that, by protecting the health of the population, optimum operational continuity is guaranteed of companies in the medium and long terms ”, they indicated.

In the coming days, they revealed, the three governments will release all the information around the reopening of the automotive sector. This exercise will also serve as an antecedent to determine the return to the activities of other non-essential industries.

Tri-national cooperation will allow this plan to be based on scientific evidence and best practices shared by public health agencies of the three countries. The joint effort will result in a common benefit for the nations involved with a positive balance in public health and in the revival of the productive sectors, “they concluded.