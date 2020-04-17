The Treasury affirms that in its evaluations, “the rating agencies reiterate that the country has a history of highly credible and prudent fiscal policy.”

Despite the fact that the main rating agencies have lowered the country’s sovereign rating, Mexico continues to have “wide access to financing in the national and international capital markets in favorable term and interest rate conditions”, Informed the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

In a statement, the federal agency stated that the “downgrade” of Mexico’s sovereign rating is part of “a Global adjustment cycle of credit ratings at unprecedented scale and speed, with more than 65 negative rating actions since March 9. ”

However, the Treasury highlights that in their evaluations, “the rating agencies reiterate that the country has a highly credible fiscal policy history and prudent, reflecting a strong commitment to macroeconomic stability and institutional strength ”.

“They also point out that the Mexican Government’s commitment to responsible public finances has been a positive factor in containing macroeconomic imbalances.”

In its official publication, the Treasury stated that domestic and foreign investors “maintain a strong demand for government debt instruments in all its terms and modalities ”, despite the fact that the economic indicators published so far show that the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic could be the strongest since the Great Depression of 1929.

Added to this adverse scenario is the reduction in the demand for oil, due to less economic activity, and the recently concluded price war that has caused a significant drop in the price of crude oil.

However, the agency claims that Mexico has a “deep and developed capital market, as well as various buffers to face the challenging global economic context,” and presented a list of resources and favorable conditions:

The Budgetary Income Stabilization Fund (FEIP), which at the end of 2019 was 158.4 billion pesos;

Oil hedges to compensate for the decrease in crude oil prices;

A flexible exchange rate;

A flexible line of credit with the International Monetary Fund for 61.4 billion dollars (mmd); and,

Foreign exchange lines with the Federal Reserve and the United States Treasury for 61.0 and 9.0 billion, respectively.