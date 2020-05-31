Mexico estimates that its prediction of up to 30,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic will be fulfilled, although the number could vary, said Hugo López-Gatell, responsible for the government’s strategy against the new coronavirus, in an interview with .. Read Report Ssa more than 87 thousand cases of Covid-19

The figure is the top of a range between 6,000 and 30,000 deaths calculated by the government at the end of February and is subject to certain conditions, López-Gatell explained, when Mexico is preparing to begin a gradual revival of its economic and social life on Monday. .

As of May 30, 2020, there are 87,512 confirmed cases, 16,486 confirmed active, and 38,994 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 144,486 negatives, 9,779 confirmed deaths, 801 suspicious deaths and 270,992 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/xSeyLZoj9R – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 31, 2020

“If tomorrow state governments begin to take too libertine attitudes towards the lack of control, maybe that 30,000 will go further up,” the official said Friday night.

Mexico, with 120 million inhabitants, counted until Saturday 9,779 deaths and 87,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

López-Gatell indicated that the interval was one of the first predictions that the Mexican government made based on the scarce scientific information on the virus that the world had during the first months of the year, which was restricted to data from the province. China’s Hubei and its capital, Wuhan.

The parameters of hospitalization, deaths, but especially the accumulated incidence of the virus, known in epidemiology as the attack rate, were adapted to the Mexican reality to prepare the calculation.

We had a range, as is usually done in the estimates: 6,000, 8,000 (…) and this went up to 30,000, varying a fundamental parameter that is the attack rate, “he explained.

“We are in a reasonable interval … despite the limitations of the method and the assumptions. It does not seem unreasonable to me that it could occur” that the maximum estimated deaths be reached, López-Gatell added.

– Prediction is not promise –

The doctor in Epidemiology from the US Johns Hopkins University clarified, however, that this model is “limited” today and that it has been replaced by mathematical methods designed in collaboration with scientists from the National Council of Science of Mexico, Conacyt, and other academic institutions. .

According to him, the aspiration to have a single national estimate “is no longer appropriate” technically, since the evidence points to the fact that in geographically large countries like Mexico the epidemic “behaves in patches”, without synchrony between local outbreaks.

The undersecretary warned, however, that “never … in scientific terms a prediction should be taken as a promise or a guarantee”, but as an input to make decisions about unpredictable phenomena.

Mexico will begin this Monday its transition to a “new normal” with almost all its territory placed at the highest level of health alert, a deliberate decision by the health authorities to avoid an accelerated lack of confinement that will generate outbreaks of the virus.

– Reactivation necessary –

Despite the caution, López-Gatell considers it necessary to move towards the reactivation of the country since there is a need to “feed every day, generate wealth and distribute it”, without neglecting public health.

“Protecting health and protecting life is achieved in both fields, in confinement and in lack of confinement, and it must be done in a very cautious way,” he said.

In this sense, he endorsed the decision of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restart his national tours on Monday, with a week-long tour of the southeast.

He considered that the president has been “extremely cautious” to avoid that his decision to resume travel is interpreted by the population as a license to mobilize.

“He, aware of that (…), has been saying for several days: ‘don’t think of following us, don’t think of traveling,'” he said.

On the other hand, López-Gatell regretted the decision of US President Donald Trump to end his country’s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), which he accuses from the start of the pandemic of being too lenient. with China.

“In terms of the strength of the global public health community, we find this extremely worrying,” said the official, clarifying that his opinion is personal and does not represent the position of the Mexican government.

