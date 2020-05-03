The Mexican singer Camila Fernandez, daughter of the also interpreter Alejandro Fernández and granddaughter of the renowned Vicente Fernández, said in an interview with Efe that she has found her definitive sound and demonstrates it in her new single “Te customraste”.

At only 22 years old, the young woman shows a mature, serious and “jazzy” voice in this ballad with sounds of rythm and blues, the appetizer of an album that will be released in late 2020 in which, she promised, there will be many surprises.

“I feel that this material is much more mature, I already discovered my sound and I love it, I am very comfortable. The past material did not describe me at all and this is a more vulnerable part of me, “he said.

After having explored different rhythms and styles with his always recognizable voice, he said that now, and especially in the following songs that come out, there will be a surprise that he never thought would happen.

Further, Fernandez She has taken the time to experiment singing in English and in live sessions that were very well received and now she is focused and excited about her new album which, “God willing” due to the situation of uncertainty caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, will be released at the end of the year.

The song was written together with two composers in Los Angeles when they were talking about the Mexican expression ‘dog with two cakes’, which refers to the situation of a person who has a partner but wants to be with someone else.

“At that moment we attacked with laughter and the song came out. But I am also giving a part of me, vulnerable, that feels love and suffers love. The past material was a more indestructible image of me ”, he detailed.

The song, due to current circumstances, does not have a video clip, but the singer assured that her next songs will include audiovisual material.

In this case, the song only has an image created by a graphic designer that accompanies the sound in Youtube.

A FAMILY UNITED BY MUSIC

The artist assured that the day ‘You got used to it’, which coincided with her father’s birthday, they were listening to the song over and over again and that her family really liked the result.

And it is that all in the family there are already three generations of singers, since she is the granddaughter of Vicente Fernandez, an icon of ranchera music, and since she was little she has always lived accompanied by music.

Also, his father, Alejandro Fernández, He also has a career spanning decades of success in both regional and ballad music.

As if that were not enough, his brother Álex has also stood out for more than a year following the family trail, and it is he who is closest to the style of his father and grandfather, because Camila He is more interested in the sounds of jazz, rythm and blues and pop and he assured that he will surprise with his next material.

Still, the singer said she feels very good in this musical family and is increasingly confident that her future will undoubtedly be linked to music.

“I do see myself singing at concerts. You will see, yes it will be met. I see myself “full” with being a singer until I die. I am very dedicated to mine and the new songs are very good, ”she said.

As for being a female artist within her family, in which it is men who succeed in music, she said that ‘women are in a strong stage in which we have to raise our voices and move on. To show that we are not weak despite whoever we are, ‘he finished.

