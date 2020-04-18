The Mexican ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Juan Ramón de la Fuente, reported that he presented an initiative on behalf of the country to prevent the hoarding and speculation of vaccines, medical materials and supplies to treat the COVID pandemic- 19.

Dr. De la Fuente indicated that 161 UN member nations, including Germany, the United Kingdom and Argentina, support the proposal, which takes up the one made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the last virtual meeting of the G-20.

In the absence of a coronavirus vaccine, which could be ready between 12 and 18 months, De la Fuente said that it should also “contain and be lowering (the cases) as much as possible; in short, what the (federal) government has been doing ”.

Monday is the deadline for UN members to object to the Mexican measure. The next day the results will be announced.

