Mexico bought massive spyware for mobile phones

A few years after the spy scandal against journalists and human rights defenders, the Government of Mexico it is in the eye of the hurricane again. According to El País, the administration headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, acquired programs for mass espionage of mobile phones.

The Attorney General’s Office made four contracts with the Neolinx company, an intermediary of the Israeli Rayzone Group, who is the responsibility of the NSO Group. Contracts equivalent to $ 5.6 million were entered into between 2019 and 2020 for the buy spy technology.

One of them is GeoMatrix, a software that throws the location of any mobile phone in real time. According to the product description on the Rayzone website. GeoMatrix stealthily checks the status, location and movement of targets of interest, from anywhere in a city and / or area to the entire country and across borders, locating them with high precision in real time.

This espionage solution was acquired by the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO) in May 2019. The description of the contract indicates service for up to 135,000 unlimited searchesAlthough, only 124 consultations authorized by a judicial body have been carried out.

A second contract with Neolinx was for the purchase of the service THREW OUT for the query and analysis of big data. According to Rayzone, ECHO is a strategic signals intelligence system that provides intelligence and law enforcement agencies with comprehensive, diverse and detailed information about Internet users around the world.

The Government of Mexico assures that this espionage software is to combat organized crime

The Attorney General’s Office would have paid $ 2.8 million for using ECHO during 2019 and 2020. Both contracts would have been made against an item of public and national security expenses. The celebration contradicts the strategy of the President of Mexico, who assures that his government is not the same as in previous periods.

The use of massive spyware on mobile devices uncovered in a delicate moment for Mexico. The Senate yesterday approved a controversial opinion that allows the collection of biometric data of all mobile phone users.

The measure, seen as unconstitutional by legislators and human rights defenders, opens the door to create an authoritative tool. The Federal Telecommunications Institute would access the fingerprint, facial features, iris and tone of voice of the owners of a cell phone.

Measure will apply for users who buy a prepaid SIM card or contract a postpaid plan. Those who have a line must also submit their information within a period of no more than two years or they will be left without service. Although the ruling is approved by the Senate, opposition legislators would take it to the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico.

