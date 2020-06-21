File Image. The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, attends a demonstration during the inauguration of a public hospital in Cuernavaca, Mexico. June 19, 2020. Mexico’s Presidency / Handout via . ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NOT RESAL. DO NOT ARCHIVE (MEXICO’S PRESIDENCY /)

MEXICO CITY, Jun 20 (.) – Mexican authorities reported 387 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 20,781, making the country the seventh in the world with the most deaths linked to the virus that emerged. in China last year.

The outbreak, which will cause a sharp economic recession on a global scale, left 175,202 known infected in the North American nation, 4,717 more than the day before.

America, the new global epicenter of the pandemic, accumulates about half of the virus-related infected worldwide, where 8.7 million cases and 460,807 deaths have been reported, according to a . count.

Amid criticism from experts and even the World Health Organization (WHO), which ensures that the epidemic continues to advance towards its acme in the country, Mexico relaxed a quarantine of two months in early June, allowing the reopening of some sectors economic.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, has admitted that the official estimate of infections for the Valley of Mexico, made up of the capital and the contiguous State of Mexico, was exceeded. The area, home to more than 21 million people, accumulates more than 40% of COVID-19 cases.

In early May, in an interview with ., the official assured that « it is highly probable » that in Mexico the actual number of deaths due to the coronavirus is being underestimated.

(Report by Diego Oré)