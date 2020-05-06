Specialists detailed that Mexico has a historic opportunity to take advantage of the T-MEC and trends towards deglobalization

Mexico faces a historic opportunity to take advantage of the T-MEC and trends towards deglobalization to become a privileged business partner of United Statess in a fully integrated market alongside Canada.

Deglobalization was already a fact before the outbreak of the crisis in the coronavirus COVID-19 And now everything indicates that these trends will accelerate along with the advantages of the entry into force on July 1 of the T-MEC (Mexico, United States and Canada Treaty).

According to experts and entrepreneurs agree, the trend towards an increasingly integrated market in North America opens up multiple opportunities for Mexican companies, as the success of auto parts factories for the automotive industry has already demonstrated. United States.

“The current coronavirus crisis has demonstrated the importance of the proximity of our companies to the United States and the certainty of securing supplies,” he explained this Wednesday. Eduardo Solís, member of the board of directors of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin).

“Mexico has everything to benefit from that great integrated market in North America. We have the commercial instrument, (T-MEC), the location, a robust base of suppliers and a highly qualified workforce ”, added Solís, who for 12 years has been and until last February the president of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry.

The fifth key element for the success of Mexican companies is, according to Solís, is that the federal government promote and facilitate business and avoid “everything that is regulatory and that goes against the promotion of companies.”

“Therefore,” he continued, “it is time for companies, federal, state and municipal governments to work together and hand in hand so that businesses and the country prosper.”

Towards deglobalization

The arrival of Donald trump to the White House caused uncertainty about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), investments and development in Mexico.

Uncertainty that fortunately dissipated with the satisfactory negotiation of the new T-MEC.

The entry into force in about seven weeks of the T-MEC was already sufficient incentive for the development of Mexican industries and now the trends towards deglobalization are joining, or what is the same, the lower dependence of the United States on suppliers Chinese and Asians.

“Since the 2008 crisis, world trade has been unable to keep pace with world GDP – due to the resurgence of protectionism – when in the previous six decades, trade growth doubled that of GDP,” explained Ricardo Lago, an economist who was Director at the Mexican Ministry of Finance in the 1980s and has worked at the World and European banks.

“Disappointment with multinational supply chains – especially the more complex ones that many and distant countries travel through – whose risks have exposed the coronavirus, now adds to the trade wars,” Lago said.

That is why the pandemic has shown the “ugly face” of the globalization Due to the vulnerability for US and European companies, the excessive dependence on global supply chains in an emergency situation like the current one.

“The decline of supply chains is going to be a calamity for many developing countries, but, paradoxically, for Mexico it can represent a historic opportunity, if the government plays its cards well with local and foreign entrepreneurs and investors,” said Lago.

In this way, Mexico could become, he continues, the main recipient and beneficiary of the displacement of the supply chains of the US companies that currently operate in Asia.

“Many companies in the United States are not profitable without the advantages of supply chains in nearby countries. But note that Mexico is the closest, but not the only one, “he stressed.

North American market integration

The dependence of the supply chains of companies in the automotive, aeronautical, electronic and other sectors of the United States with Mexico has been revealed during this crisis and to what extent there is a need on both sides of the border.

Both governments are negotiating this week how to synchronize the return to work of Mexican and American companies because without the supplies produced in Mexico, many manufactured products such as automobiles cannot be profitably manufactured in the United States.

“We need to standardize the essential sectors in automotive or aeronautics so that there is a healthy synchrony, respecting of course the health protocols,” said Eduardo Solís.

Hence, North American companies demand that Trump request Mexico the progressive return to work of Mexican auto parts companies.

The agreement benefits both parties and confirms the importance of that integrated North American market clearly defined in the T-MEC.

And once the conjuncture of the coronavirus crisis is over, is Mexico ready to respond to the challenge of trade integration?

TO Eduardo Solís there is no doubt that Mexico is ready and, consequently, the T-MEC and deglobalization will favor Mexican companies to compete in key sectors such as electronics, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals or textiles, in addition to those already mentioned for the automotive and automotive industries. aeronautical that are two success stories.

With information from EFE