Mexico beats Guatemala without problems (Summary, Video)

After a debut that left much to be desired, the Mexican National Team achieved its first win in the 2021 Gold Cup after beating the Guatemala National Team in the match on Date 2 of Group A, with a double by Rogelio Funes Mori and a touchdown. more from Orbelín Pineda.

Mexico began by generating dangerous plays, although Guatemala responded in the first moments, surprising with a very proactive style of play, which generated activity on both sides of the field.

Also read: Fans surrender to Martinoli and his “narration” about a couple in Mexico vs Guatemala

As the minutes passed, the Mexican National Team began to take the ball and at minute 28 Rogelio Funes Mori received a filtered pass from Héctor Herrera to enter the area and, after a cut, take a tremendous shot that entered the post.

The first half continued with a complete dominance by Mexico, with a couple of approaches from Guatemala, which failed to generate danger in the face of Alfredo Talavera.

For the second half, the tonic of the match was the same, with El Tri pushing and Guatemala trying to go against it.

At minute 55, Funes Mori received a ball inside the area and scored his second goal of the night and his third with the Mexican national team shirt, after having scored in a friendly.

The dominance by El Tri continued, but the Mexican attackers could not specify the plays that were generated and thus increase the advantage.

It was until minute 79 when Orbelín Pineda received a service inside the area to finish off with a header and put the final 3-0 for the Mexican National Team.

Now, after this victory, Mexico will face the Selection of El Salvador next Sunday, to define who will advance as first place in Group A.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: