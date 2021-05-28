Mexico authorizes emergency use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The risk of dying from covid-19 is greater than from clots 0:41

(CNN Spanish) – The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) of Mexico authorized this Thursday the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine against covid-19.

“This authorization for emergency use certifies that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied,” the commission said in a statement.

After the authorization of Cofepris, the Undersecretary of Health of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, released the news on Twitter where he stated that “It is always good news to have more authorizations for safe, quality and effective vaccines”

Authorization for emergency use of the Ad26.CoV2.S vaccine from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) was issued today. 1/2 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 27, 2021

The Janssen-Cilag laboratory vaccine was licensed for emergency use in the United States in February. However, use of the single-dose vaccine was temporarily stopped in mid-April due to extremely rare but serious cases of blood clotting in the cerebral venous sinuses of some people after receiving the vaccine.

On April 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to resume use of Johnson & Johnson against the coronavirus in the United States.

This after the safety of Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine was evaluated where it was found that only 3% of the reactions reported after receiving the injection are classified as serious. In addition, there were a total of 17 cases of severe blood clotting with low levels of platelets in the blood.

“We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are greater than its known and potential risks in people 18 years of age and older,” Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. the FDA.

Currently in Mexico, Cofepris has authorized the use of the Spunik V, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, CanSino, CoronaVac, Covaxin and now Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Sandee LaMotte, Eliza Mackintosh, and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.