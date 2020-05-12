© Provided by Agencia EFE

Mexico, May 11 . .- The Mexican government sent a diplomatic note to the United States on Monday to “provide all the information” on “Fast and Furious,” a 2009 operation that involved introducing weapons to Mexico to track to drug traffickers, informed Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

“There are well-founded doubts regarding what happened. If indeed, as the evidence described points out, the Government of Mexico knew and authorized the operation, then we would be facing serious violations of the Constitution,” Ebrard read in a video broadcast on social networks.

The “Fast and Furious” operation, carried out from 2009 to 2011 by the Agency for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) “involved the transfer of more than 2,000 high-caliber weapons,” he recalled. Ebrard.

The purpose was to trace them to obtain information on the illegal sale of arms in Mexico, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

“However, these weapons have been used to commit various crimes, both in Mexico and in the United States, and even in third countries, resulting in the regrettable loss of Mexican and American lives without the objective having been met to date” he expressed.

The impact of the operation has gained notoriety under the current Mexican government for criticism of trafficking in weapons of American origin, with which 70% of crimes in Mexico are committed, according to the SRE.

200,000 firearms enter the United States illegally each year, according to the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena).

But “Fast and Furious” also attracts the attention of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the alleged role played by one of his predecessors, former President Felipe Calderón (2006-2012).

When the operation began, the attorney for the republic was Eduardo Medina Mora, who resigned last year to his post as minister of the Supreme Court of Justice for alleged investigations against him.

In addition, the Secretary of Public Security was Genaro García Luna, detained in the United States since last December for being accused of accepting bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel.

“It is serious, both for the loss of human lives and for the flagrant violation of our sovereignty, which is what we also have to think ahead,” López Obrador said in the morning.

In the diplomatic note, Ebrard recalled that Eric Holder, attorney general during Barack Obama’s presidency, said in a report by the Justice Department that the Mexican authorities knew of the operation.

The Mexican foreign minister explained that, since last year, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) requested the ATF to document the statements of those prosecuted by the operation, as well as the list of firearms, which have not yet been confirmed. locate.

“Illicit arms trafficking has continued to grow in recent years. To date, the communication and planning of the operation between the US and Mexican authorities has not been sufficiently clarified,” said the head of the SRE. EFE

