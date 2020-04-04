MEXICO CITY, Apr 4 (.) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on Russia and Saudi Arabia on Saturday to reach an agreement soon and end the drop in oil prices, which have touched lows in almost two decades.

Mexico and other countries have seen their oil export prices plummet in recent weeks, after the coronavirus epidemic eroded demand and major oil producers failed to agree on how to respond.

“If there is a pandemic that affects, of course, it is impacting the economy. How can we not reach an agreement between Russia and Arabia so as not to cause the fall in the price of oil and further deepen the crisis?” a press conference.

“Where is the responsibility towards humanity, where is the universal brotherhood, where are the so-called heads of state?” He added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are working on an unprecedented cut in production equivalent to about 10% of world supply, or 10 million barrels per day, to help curb excess supply and falling prices.

However, on Saturday, sources said OPEC and Russia postponed a meeting scheduled for Monday until later in the next week, as the clash between Moscow and Saudi Arabia over who is to blame for the collapse in oil prices intensified. .

The postponement of the meeting came despite pressure from United States President Donald Trump for OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, to urgently stabilize global oil markets.

“What could not wait?” Asked López Obrador about the price war between the two oil-producing giants. “Because right now?”.

Amid the president’s call, Mexico’s energy secretary, Rocío Nahle, told . on Friday that the country will continue to pursue its investment plans and increase crude oil production from state-owned Pemex, considering that the collapse in the global oil market will not be permanent and does not warrant a change of strategy.

(Report by Adriana Barrera; edited by Carlos Serrano)