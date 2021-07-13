Mexico asks for guarantees for its footballers

07/13/2021 at 10:51 AM CEST

.

The president of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa, assured this Monday that Mexico will be energetic to guarantee the integrity of the national team’s players in Concacaf tournaments.

“We cannot allow our players to be injured in Concacaf matches; we are going to demand that integrity be guaranteed and we are going to give the blows we have to give,” said the manager.

From Luisa referred to the serious injury of the Napoli striker from Serie A in Italy Hirving lozano, who suffered an injury of about 40 points at the level of the eye this Saturday in the duel against Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup, in a duel in which the Mexicans criticized the referee for allowing the rough play of the Caribbean.

The Mexican soccer leader said that they will not ask Concacaf for anything special but the same integrity as all soccer players.

“It was not just the last game, it is a behavior that we have seen since the Concacaf Champions League, we experienced it in the Nations League and we have seen it at the start of the Gold Cup,” he explained.

At a press conference to introduce a Federation sponsor, From Luisa revealed that Lush, one of the most important soccer players in Mexico, is recovering from the injury but will remain in the United States for at least one more week for doctors to evaluate his recovery.

“He is sore, but calm. The blow he suffered was brutal,” he added.

From Luis He ruled out that the Trinidadians have had the intention of injuring an opponent and that is why Mexico will not ask that they take action against the Caribbeans, but it is aware of whether there will be sanction to the referee.

Referring to the homophobic cry that the Mexican fans usually give in games and broadcast twice on Saturday against Trinidad and Tobago, the manager hinted that Mexico could be sanctioned and play behind closed doors next Wednesday against Guatemala in the Gold Cup.

“It is one of the options, but officially we have no information,” he concluded.