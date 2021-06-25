Mexico approves Pfizer’s vaccine to be applied in people over 12 years of age

With the approval of COFEPRIS for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older, will we really return to face-to-face classes?

15 months after the start of the global health emergency due to COVID-19, Mexico granted that the Pfizer vaccine be applied to people over 12 years old. In favor of ending the pandemic, the new normal requires that younger generations can have a barrier of protection against the virus. The logistics of the national vaccination plan, However, it could be the first obstacle to carry it out.

Pfizer Vaccine: The Key to Back to School?

An official statement from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) announced the opinion regarding “the modification to the authorization conditions for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, expanding the therapeutic indication for its possible application from 12 years“.

The main reason is, gradually, establish the new normal so that the youngest can return to their academic and social activities.

The decision was unanimous: the Pfizer vaccine may soon be applied to children over 12 years of age. Within the framework of an “emergency use” authorization, COFEPRIS determined that the drug meets the required quality, safety and efficacy standards for its administration in Mexico.

Delays in the national agenda

The statement is limited to reiterating the national need, if it is within the means of the people, to give the injection against COVID-19. However, there are still no dates for this new stage of vaccination to begin. There are no further details on where to report or possible side effects in people over 12 years old.

Rather, the approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children of this age is intended as an incentive for schools to open their doors once again. In contrast, the national program of vaccination has not yet started even with adults 30 to 39 years of age.

In view of the logistical difficulties that vaccination has represented for the Mexican State, the possibility of children being vaccinated is seen like a distant horizon. Although at the bureaucratic level there is already a go-ahead to carry it out, the reality is that it could take months until it is actually achieved. It could even be that cannot be implemented until well into 2022.

