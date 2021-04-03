Mexico announces mass production of fans made with 100% Mexican technology and at a lower cost | Video

The Ehécatl 4T and Gätsi fans, designed by the Center for Engineering and Industrial Development (Cidesi) and in collaboration with an external company, were presented by María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, director of the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt). According to Álvarez-Buylla, for the development of both fans they had the challenge of saving 70% in relation to their market price. In Nahuatl, Ehécatl means God of the Wind, while Gätsi refers to sigh in Otomí. What do you think about Mexico’s investment in new technology?

