Mexico announces first friendly in the United States in more than a year

04/08/2021 at 12:51 AM CEST

El Tri fans received great news after learning that they will return to the United States to play a friendly match prior to the start of the Gold Cup to be played this coming summer. The arrival of the Mexican team in the cities where it has the most followers.

On Wednesday, Soccer United Marketing, the company that owns the marketing rights to this brand, announced that the Mexican national team will play Iceland in the first of five friendly matches they have planned for the summer. This first match would be against Iceland in Arlington, Texas on May 30.

This would be the first game in that country since they lost 4-0 against Argentina in the city of San Antonio in September 2019.

THE AMERICA TEAM

The Mexican team is the most popular soccer team in the United States, more popular than its rival and North American counterpart. The Mexican communiqué is the largest among Latin Americans in that country. During 2008, El Tri has played more than 75 percent of its games on North American soil.

What should be remembered is that Mexico only plays in NFL stadiums since they normally exceed 55 thousand spectators in each game they play.

A SHOCKED CALENDAR

With the Gold Cup, the Nations League Final Four and the knockout matches, it is very possible that Mexico will play up to 14 matches on North American soil for the remainder of 2021.