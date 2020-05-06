Ministers from member countries of the World Trade Organization, including Mexico, stressed the importance of maintaining value chains

In the framework of the work of the World Trade Organization (WTO), 42 trade ministers -including that of Mexico- pledged to ensure the continuous flow of medical products and other essential goods and services to face the health contingency caused by the coronavirus.

#Communicated | Ministers from member countries of @OMC_es, we highlight the importance of maintaining the functioning of global value chains, especially agricultural products to preserve food security, in addition to the continuous flow of medical products. pic.twitter.com/IQXC61IWqD – Graciela Márquez Colín (@GMarquezColin) May 5, 2020

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy indicated that, in a declaration, the ministers also stressed the importance of maintaining the good performance of the global value chains of agricultural products, in order to preserve world food security.

In addition, they called for not imposing export restrictions and refraining from implementing unjustified measures to the trade of agricultural and food products, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration also states the ministers’ commitment to support a rules-based multilateral trading system, with a central role for the WTO, as well as to achieve a solution to the impasse that prevails in the Appellate Body of said organism.

By taking up the call made by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador At the G-20 Leaders Meeting, held on March 26, to prevent the hoarding of medical products, Mexico participated in the drafting and coordination of this Ministerial Declaration.

