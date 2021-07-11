Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago draw scoreless in disappointing Gold Cup debut

Mexico had the most expensive of the debuts in the 2021 Gold Cup, between the uncertainty due to the injury of Hirving Lozano and the decision of FIFA for new homophobic screams.

AT&T has been a cursed stadium for El Tri. There Luis Montes broke down prior to the 2014 World Cup, in that same scenario Néstor Araujo said goodbye to the World Cup dream in 2018 and now Lozano was transferred to the hospital due to a spectacular eye injury.

At 86 ‘, the match was temporarily interrupted because the first step of the anti-discrimination protocol was activated, since the people made the homophobic cry. At 93 ‘there was a second interruption of 3 minutes. At 99 ‘, said expression was presented again.

Héctor Herrera asked people to calm down. The frustration was already too much, in a game that went completely off the script. Between minutes 10 and 17 everything was drama due to Lozano’s injury. The Mexican Selection informed that it is stable and that the pertinent studies will be carried out.

Mexico had a practice shot on goal, but without forcefulness. Funes Mori in a header, Orbelín Pineda, Héctor Herrera, Érick Gutiérrez and Jesús Manuel Corona with shots just above the frame, multiple requests for penalties, one of them in all fairness in that play that ended in the injury of “Chucky “, after a push from Alvin Jones, without the VAR intervening.

At 91 ‘, as incredible as it may seem, the referee Ricardo Montero and the VAR annulled the goal to Rogelio Funes Mori, for an alleged offside by Jesús Gallardo.

Mexico lost against the arbitration, in the face of the rudeness of the Trinidadians and in the face of the multiple circumstances that surrounded a game that was extremely rough … Now all that remains is for FIFA to decide to act because of the homophobic cry.

