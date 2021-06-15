Mexico and the US seek border reopening; Mayorkas arrives

MEXICO CITY.

Yesterday afternoon, Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, arrived in Mexico to hold a series of meetings with federal cabinet officials

This is the official’s first trip abroad after being ratified in office last February.

“I just arrived in Mexico City for my first trip abroad as @DHSGov secretary. I look forward to a productive visit that further strengthens the close partnership between our two nations, ”he shared on Twitter.

Secretary Mayorkas will meet at first with the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard at the facilities of the Ministry of Foreign Relations and later with the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, commander of the National Guard, commanders of the National Defense and Navy secretariats, as well as the head of the National Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño.

The issues that the officials will address are border security, progress in vaccination in this region, migration and the southern border program of Mexico.

In the evening, Alejandro Mayorkas will hold a meeting with officials from the US embassy in Mexico and will offer a message to the media in our country.

Ebrard announced that on Tuesday the 1.3 million vaccines that will be applied to young inhabitants of the border area will arrive in Mexico, whose final objective is to have most of the population vaccinated in order to reopen the land border to the United States for non-essential travel .

“I confirm that 1.3 million doses of the Jansen vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, will arrive tomorrow from the United States. With this, the vaccination of people between 18 and 39 years old in the municipalities on the border with the United States can begin ”, he explained.

The Secretary of Health of Baja California, Alonso Pérez Rico, said that with Mayorkas’ visit, both countries will try to reduce the disparity in their vaccination rates to conclude the restrictions on non-essential border crossings.

Baja California returns to normal on Tuesday, and other states on the border are about to end with measures imposed to prevent contagion of covid 19.

However, the disparity in vaccination rates is remarkable. In California, 70% of the population has at least one dose of vaccine against covid 19, while in the Mexican border, 20% have been vaccinated.

Pérez Rico explained that to reopen the border to visitors, mostly people with a tourist visa or laser visa, they may have to prove that they have been vaccinated.