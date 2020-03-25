Despite the proximity between the 10 states that make up the border between the two countries, there is a marked difference in the number of infections and deaths from the new virus.

By Beatriz de León Lugo

Facing the pandemic of coronavirus, the case of the United States so far is more critical than that of Mexico, since it already occupies the third place in number of cases, with more than 55 thousand infections and the report of 802 deaths. These figures place the neighboring country behind China and Italy.

While Mexico, until the night of this Tuesday, March 24, registered 405 cases and 5 deaths from coronavirus.

In an effort to control the virus spread, Mexico and the United States decided to put a healthy distance between both territories, limiting the flow of the border crossing, mainly to non-essential trips, such as tourism or recreation.

The measure came into effect in the first minute of Saturday, March 21 and will last for a period of 30 days -with the possibility of being extended-, without affecting activities for the economy of both countries, nor for people traveling for work reasons, school or medical.

This is the first week that limited revenue flow is implemented at the border.

Although the border is a cause for concern in both countries, from the beginning, Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, clarified that on the US side there were more cases and that it would seek to improve health coordination.

The difference is marked: the United States reports 4 thousand 81 sick and 73 dead in its border area; On the Mexican side, there are 82 patients and zero deaths from coronavirus.

Even among entities with a more serious situation at the national level in both countries, there is a great difference: While the state of NY registers 26 thousand 373 infected and 271 dead, in Mexico City 66 have fallen ill and three died from the virus.

In the face of a health emergency, Ebrard has said that despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, the T-MEC will be a tool for regional growth.

“That will help us a lot to face this circumstance, because just as there is a risk in the health field, today the economy could also say that it is sick,” he said on March 20 during the morning conference. at the National Palace.

While, Chad Wolf, Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, declared on March 20 that the restrictions sought to maintain the commercial relationship with Mexico and Canada, a nation with which a partial closure of the border was also agreed.

As a whole, the commercial flow of the ten states that make up the border between the two nations and which currently faces restrictions due to the pandemic represents the fourth economy in the world.