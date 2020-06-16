People walking to Mexico (right) on the international bridge amid efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease on the border between Mexico and the United States. (Photo: Veronica G. Cardenas / .)

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) disclosed that the governments of Mexico and the United States spread by 30 days more the restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border, due to the emergency derived from the new coronavirus pandemic.

These measures were imposed on mid March by the authorities of both countries and renewed in May, when the first term set for the closing of the 3,000 kilometers of Mexican-American border.

The two nations « have agreed to extend the restrictions for 30 days to non-essential land traffic on their common border, after reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico and the US« The Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The restrictions will remain in the same terms in which they have been developed since its implementation on March 21. Both countries will continue to search coordinate sanitary conditions in the border region. The measures will be in force until July 21, 2020 ”, he added.

It should be remembered that in March, the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubónexplained that « All the activities of commerce, transport of merchandise, logistical movements that have to do with the commercial activity » would have no effect from these measurements.

(Photo: Mike Blake / .)

Among other conditions that both governments established were ban non-essential travel, that is, those who were related to Recreational activities, purchases and routine family visits. In counterpart, the trips considered essential were the ones that included the trade and work, Besides the transportation of medications and supplies for hospital staff.

« All people who work in the US and that they have that authorization to move every day, will not be affected« Ebrard pointed out since this binational agreement was put into operation.

The determination to extend the restrictions on the border is not surprising, because a few hours earlier, the US ambassador, Christopher Landau, advised his compatriots postpone your vacation in Mexico, due to the high incidence of COVID-19 in the country.

“Mexico has incredible places to visit, from beaches to mountains, from deserts to jungles. But this is not the time to go sightseeingeven if you get one very good offerLandau said through a video posted on his Twitter account.

The US ambassador, Christopher Landau, recommended to his compatriots not to vacation in Mexico. (Photo: Screenshot)

In addition, he recalled that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the US Department of State They have issued alerts for all international destinations, and have insisted on the risk of traveling abroad because of the pandemic.

“Mexico is still experiencing a wide community spread of COVID-19. So we recommend that you postpone your vacation in Mexico for this time, « he said.

Landau’s warning came the same day that 16 states of the country changed from red to orange at the traffic light of epidemiological alert of COVID-19. These include such tourist destinations as Quintana Roo, Baja California, Yucatan or Jalisco, which each year attract millions of travelers.

The orange color indicates that hotels can already operate at 50% of their occupancy, like restaurants and cafes. Museums, cultural events, shopping malls, cinemas and theaters can also resume their activity up to 25% of its capacity. And spas, massage centers, swimming pools and sports facilities will also reopen until 50% and through appointments.

So far, in Mexico they add 150,264 confirmed cases and a total of 17,580 deaths from COVID-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the federal government.

