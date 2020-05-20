Mexico and the United States agreed to extend the restrictions on transit at the border by coronavirus for 30 days. The governments of Mexico and the United States announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to extend for 30 days more restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border, after reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19 in both countries.

Miami World / Infobae

The restrictions will continue in the same terms in which they have been developed since their implementation on March 21. “Both countries will continue seeking to coordinate sanitary measures in the border region,” said the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The decision is not a surprise. Last week, the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, reported that restrictions on non-essential travel, that is, recreation and family visits between the two countries, will have to be extended beyond 19 may.

“Both countries agreed to allow essential travel, but not non-essential travel. Essential travel includes trade and work. Non-essential trips include shopping, recreation, and routine family visits. That restriction was extended in mid-April and will expire on May 19, but it can be extended again, “he said in a video broadcast via his Twitter account.

In mid-March, both North American nations agreed to limit mobility between the two countries as a strategy to curb the spread of the pandemic. In this regard, Landau expressed disappointment, as some reports have indicated that US citizens and legal permanent residents on both sides of the border are not seriously abiding by the restrictions.

A couple of weeks ago, the Donald Trump administration issued a new health alert to all its citizens who live in Mexican territory to return to their country if they do not want to stay abroad “indefinitely,” in the midst of the worst moment. of the coronavirus epidemic.

“Currently there are options for international commercial flights in Mexico. US citizens who wish to return to the United States must make business arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to stay abroad for an indefinite period, “said the US Embassy in Mexico.

The announcement followed for hours by the announcement of the United States and Canada. Both countries agreed on Tuesday to maintain the closure of the border that they share on non-essential travel until June 21.