The British Embassy reiterated its interest in helping all citizens of the United Kingdom to return to their country of origin due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Notimex –

The British Embassy today celebrated the consolidation of a humanitarian bridge with the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico, to repatriate 46 passengers and three crew members on board the Marella Explorer 2 cruise ship stranded in Yucatan on suspicions of COVID-19.

British citizens landed on Tuesday in Puerto Progreso, YucatanAt night they boarded a TUI plane bound for the airport of East Midlands in UK, the statement released by the British diplomatic headquarters in Mexico.

“Some passengers had experienced flu-like symptoms COVID-19. A large number of government departments and agencies in the UK they joined and, with the support of the Government of Mexico and the local government of Yucatan and the operator TUI, the operation was achieved, “said the embassy.

The British Ambassador to Mexico, Corin Robertson, thanked today on his official Twitter account the success of the Marella Explorer 2 operation through which it was possible for British citizens to return to their country without risk of contagion to third parties.

The government of Mexico He also reported on the mission and stated that at no time was the health of the personnel at risk, since the authorities intervened to expedite the procedures with strict adherence to the corresponding health measures to prevent any contagion by coronavirus.

