Mexico and the Netherlands are going to offer us difficult games and things different from what we have seen “

03/29/2021

On at 14:11 CEST

After giving the call for the Spanish team for the matches against Mexico and Netherlands, Jorge Vilda has appeared at a press conference and has assured that they will play “Two games against great teams like Mexico and the Netherlands, which are sure to offer us difficult games and things different from what we have seen”.

More specifically about the runners-up in the world, he has ensured that it is “a consolidated team that will make it difficult for us to defend” and has rated his game as practical.

Vilda has valued the level of the Spanish goalkeepers. “We have great goalkeepers in all categories, they are reference and experienced players. We are very aware of the performance of the players”, has explained.

About the call for Olga Carmona, has explained that “He’s been knocking on the national team’s door all season, is experiencing great growth and is ready to be here. “

Lola Gallardo, who is not counting on minutes at Olympique de Lyon, has also been included in the list. “We did not expect what is happening to it, this situation has occurred but its quality is proven. His performance has been good here, so he keeps coming back. “

Asked about the non-convocation of Maite oroz, Vilda has explained that “we are very happy with what he does with his club, but everything is too compressed to make this list “, and does not rule out that in the next calls she may be called again.

Finally, on the professionalization of the Spanish League, he believes that “It is the path and you have to walk it step by step, you need firm pillars”, and has advocated a consensus for the development of women’s football.

The full call for Jorge Vilda is as follows: Sandra Cloths, Mapi León, Andrea Pereira, Leia Ouahabi, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Jenni Hermoso and Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Lola gallardo (O. Lyon), Misa Rodríguez, Ivana Andrés, Marta Corredera, Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira and Marta Cardona (Real Madrid), Irene Paredes (PSG), Laia Aleixandri (Atlético de Madrid), Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Nerea Eizagirre, Nahikari García and Bárbara Latorre (Real society), Esther González and Alba Redondo (I raised).