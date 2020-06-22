The Mexico – Canada Temporary Agricultural Workers Program (PTAT) will go into operation after a pause due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19



The Secretariats of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and Foreign Relations (SRE), reported that the governments of Mexico and Canada They agreed to improve the sanitary conditions of Mexican workers who work on farms in that country.

This, after the Program of Agricultural Workers Temporary Mexico – Canada (PTAT) will come into operation after a pause due to the health emergency due to COVID-19Therefore, the sending of workers to the North country was suspended.

In a statement, the agencies pointed out that after the agreement, the pertinent sanitary measures have been taken to guarantee that day laborers are safe, since both governments recognize the need to work on the modernization of the program and other short and long-term measures.

In order to address in a timely manner the challenges identified in the context of the pandemic by Covid-19, a new Contact Group is established, made up of the Ministries of Health, Migration, Agriculture and Employment of Canadaas well as the STPS and SRE by Mexico«

« This group will identify risks, respond to complaints and will facilitate immediate intervention in favor of compatriots, supporting the work of the Government of Mexico to identify farms with outbreaks or high risk of outbreaks in a timely manner, » the agencies said.

The PTAT, established by the governments of both countries in 1974, has allowed more than 16,000 Mexican workers to have legally migrated to Canada this year to complete jobs lasting, on average, six months.