Mexico, an example of governing with the people: López Obrador

MEXICO CITY. When supervising the works of the Mitla-Tehuantepec highway, in Oaxaca, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the sum of all Mexicans to seek the modernization of the country and assured that “Mexico is an example to be followed in the world in this way of governing with the people ”.

From Santo Domingo Tepuxtepec and accompanied by the local governor, Alejandro Murat, the president highlighted the way in which his government has achieved plurality and the participation of different sectors for the benefit of the country, which is a world example.

“It is not to show off, but Mexico is an example to follow in the world in this way of governing with the people, with honesty, austerity, efficiency, with democracy, guaranteeing the right to dissent, plurality, all this is what we are achieving with the participation of all and all ”, he said.

He stressed that, for example, the modernization of highways in the country is accompanied by the construction of roads, labor, “made by women and men of the villages,” because, he considered, that these actions are forged from below and for all citizens.

López Obrador added that because the peoples of the country are taken into account in this modernization and that it includes them, they appreciate not being ignored in actions of this type.

“It could not be conceived that there is a superhighway, very expensive, I am not talking about spending but investment and that in the towns there are gaps and dirt roads, that is why we feel happy, people support us they are also very happy, because not they are ignored, excluded, marginalized, this is very important: that there is progress with justice, because without it it is regression; there has to be economic growth and well-being ”, he commented.

He recalled that, for example, a few days ago he signed an agreement with Carlos Slim to work on the Mitla-Tehuantepec highway and there has been compliance, for which, he assured, is a sign of the will of governments, citizens, private initiative, among others, for the benefit of the country.

We are satisfied here supervising this highway and we are going to continue working in Oaxaca, for its people and we will continue to do so in the company of Governor Alejandro Murat, with whom we get along very well and that is why progress is being made for the benefit of the people of Oaxaca and Mexico, ”he said.

