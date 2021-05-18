Mexico among the best countries to live and work: Expatriates

(Bloomberg) – Mexico, Costa Rica and Taiwan were ranked as the best places to live and work abroad in 2021, based on their cost of living, ease of settling down and overall quality of life.

According to a new poll released Tuesday, the United States was ranked 34th out of 59 places, largely because of how expats viewed the quality of life in that country.

Taiwan topped the charts for the third year in a row in a survey of 12,420 expats conducted by InterNations, a Munich-based expat network with around 4 million members. Expats appreciated Taiwan’s medical care, in addition to the quality of life. 96% of respondents were happy with the quality of health care, compared to 71% globally. Expats also reported that they were more satisfied with their job security in Taiwan and with the state of the local economy than their peers in other countries expressed.

Expats ranked Mexico and Costa Rica second and third, respectively. Both got high marks for their ease of settling down, which can be a difficult transition in other countries. Kuwait, Russia, and Japan scored particularly low in this category.

About 85% of those surveyed said that it was easy to settle in Mexico, while 91% of expats described the population of Costa Rica as “generally friendly.” Four out of five expatriates in Mexico said they were satisfied with their financial situation, and 84% of expatriates in Costa Rica indicated that their disposable family income was “sufficient or more than sufficient” to cover all their expenses.

Kuwait, Italy and South Africa were at the bottom of the list. Kuwait ranked last for the seventh time in eight years, scoring low on quality of life.

Bloomberg previously ranked the best and worst places to be during the pandemic. Singapore, New Zealand and Australia topped the charts in April.

