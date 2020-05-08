“There what is the priority objective of Mexico is to have timely and proper access to the medicine that will be put into circulation at the time,” said the foreign minister.

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of Foreign Relations, reported that Mexico has made progress in its relationship with the Gilead laboratory in the United States, which developed the antiviral remdesivir as a treatment against Covid-19.

“There what is the priority objective of Mexico is to have timely and proper access to the medicine that will be put into circulation at the time,” he said during the morning conference.

The foreign minister indicated that in the first instance, a first effort was made to manage the inclusion of Mexico, via the National Institute of Nutrition, which was proposed to carry the protocol by the Ministry of Health.

“Now there is an initiative of the World Health Organization, so we are going to expand the number of patients in Mexico and surely more institutions are going to participate,” he said.

He explained that in this first section, the National Institute of Nutrition already works with seven patients and then this amount will be increased.

“We are waiting for the agreement with the laboratory and the WHO to see the total number that will be included in the next protocol,” he said.

On May 1, President Donald Trump announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an authorization to Gilead for the emergency use of this experimental antiviral.

Gilead he had already noted in late April that the drug had helped improve outcomes for Covid-19 patients and provided data suggesting that it worked best when administered early in the infection.