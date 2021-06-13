Mexico adds its third consecutive game without winning

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican team added its third consecutive game without winning against a Concacaf rival (0-0 with Costa Rica and 3-2 with the United States in the Nations League) after draw scoreless in a friendly match against Honduras, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With a lot of vertigo, intention and attitude, Mexico and Honduras gave a first half that was more like a World Cup qualifying game than a friendly.

The Rough game, arrivals and intensity were the constant where Mexico was superior, had the ball, but both teams had generated clear danger options that the post and Cota avoided to open the scoring.

Edson Álvarez gave the first warning just at the dawn of the game, but Benguché was the one who had the clearest of the game when he went hand in hand with Rodolfo Cota and the Mexican goalkeeper avoided the first of the catrachos.

It was until minute 18, when Edson’s touch appeared, who leaked a ball that Orbelín Pineda could not connect in the area and then it was ‘Charly’ Rodríguez who crashed the ball on the crossbar in a right hand on the edge of the area after a great collective action by Tri.

The Despair was reflected in the fouls, the ‘Tecatito’ Corona was the one who suffered the most with a strong entry from Figueroa who first touched the ball, but then took away the Porto player who was hurt on the pitch.

Honduras finished the first half with a good rhythm and He stayed close to putting the first after Benguche beat Moreno the race and took a shot badly saved by Cota that reached a corner kick.

The ‘Tata’ moved his pieces for the complementary time with the entry of Diego Lainez. Just at the start of the second half, Rodríguez hit a left-footed shot from outside the area. The ball ends up in the stands to the enthusiasm of the people.

Mexico began to attack more, Alan Pulido fired, but the ball passed to the side of the goal of ‘Buba’ López. In the next play, it was Rodríguez who fought the ball with the goalkeeper, who swept in a dangerous way to avoid the Mexican’s shot. After that action the ‘Buba’ could not continue under the three suits Y Alex Guity took its place.

There were no major incidents, Except for an approach by Arteaga that failed to send a dangerous cross into the area and a poor shot by Antuna in the final stretch of the match.. Mexico could not break the Honduran lock, lacked ideas and ended up signing zero to zero.

Will be the Monday, May 14 when coach Gerardo Martino delivers the 40-player pre-list who could play the Gold Cup.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.