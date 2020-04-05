MEXICO CITY, Apr 4 (.) – Mexico reported 19 new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 79, while cases rose from 202 to 1,890, health authorities reported.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that the deaths so far from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that emerged in China at the end of last year, are related to chronic diseases, such as diabetes and overweight, as well as old age .

Mexico has one of the highest levels of diabetes in the world in proportion to its population, 14%, said the official, but obesity and being overweight is even higher.

According to government data, about 75% of the population age 20 and over is overweight or obese, compared to 71% six years earlier.

“This is the product of many years, of at least four decades, of poor nutrition, a diet that has been driven by products of low nutritional quality and very high caloric power, particularly industrialized foods,” said López-Gatell.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that people with diabetes and complications related to that disease are among the most vulnerable to severe cases of highly contagious COVID-19, along with the elderly.

(Report by Adriana Barrera)