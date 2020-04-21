Health authorities reported on Monday that There are already 712 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the country. Also, since 8,772 confirmed patients positive to COVID-19 have accumulated so far.

This means that 511 new positives and 26 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. After the highest peak of infected in a single day (764) occurred this Saturday to Sunday, between Sunday and Monday 511 new confirmed ones were presented.

Among the confirmed cases, Mexico City concentrates the majority of cases, with 2,710 infected people. They are followed, by far, the State of Mexico, with 901, Baja California, with 741 and Sinaloa, with 486 positives.

Colima, with 11 infected people, remains the federative entity with the least positives presents. They are followed by Durango, with 22, Zacatecas, with 31, and Nayarit with 37 people.

Between the deaths, meanwhile, the median age is 58 years, where the largest patient was 95 years old and the youngest was just one year. Of the total, 68% of deaths occurred in men and 32% in women.

The active confirmed cases, according to the Ministry of Health (SSa), at the moment there are 2,965 people, with a presence above all in Mexico City, Tabasco and Sinaloa.

Dr. José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology of the SSa, explained that the incidence rate of confirmed active cases per 100,000 inhabitants is 2.32, where the highest rates by federal entity are scattered throughout the entire national territory, in different specific cities.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, United States, Mexico and Canada they extended restrictions on non-essential travel on their shared borders for an additional 30 days. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), for its part, announced that The United States and Mexico extended restrictions on all non-essential land traffic on their common border.

The Donald Trump administration announced in March that it would close the northern and southern borders for most non-trade travel in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Authorities said at the time that the restrictions would be revised after 30 days..

López Obrador stated that your government will not indebted Mexico as was done in previous administrations, although there are still pressures to apply for a loan. “We are going to come up with our own strategy. And they mock, they say that we are not going to be able. As a teacher said: ‘If it is difficult, we will succeed. If it is impossible, we will try’” Said the president.

On the international scene, almost two million 315 thousand confirmed cases are already accumulating. 48%, that is to say almost million 104 thousand, are patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, therefore they are considered “active”.

The global case fatality rate, meanwhile, stands at 6.8 percent. Furthermore, if only active cases are counted, the main focus of infections is in America and Europe, which together account for 90.7% of positives.

America is already leading the dispersion, with 506,071 positives in the last 14 days, that is, 45.9% of the total. Europe, for its part, moved to second place, although with a smaller difference, with 493,732 assets, which represents 44.8 percent.