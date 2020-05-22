© Provided by Agencia EFE

Mexico, May 21 . .- Mexico had 2,973 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number for a single day, and 420 deaths, which totals 59,567 infections and 6,510 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, they reported. the health authorities.

The report of the last 24 hours reflected an increase of 5.3% compared to the 56,594 cases accumulated the previous day, said the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the Mexican Government, Hugo López-Gatell.

The 2,973 cases of this day represent the highest number for a day since the start of the pandemic in the country, on February 28 last, in addition to the 2,000 daily infections in the country for the eighth consecutive day.

For the second consecutive day, Mexico was above 400 deaths per day with the 420 cases of the coronavirus technical report that was presented by López-Gatell at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.

In addition to the 6,510 deaths accumulated from the disease in the country, authorities have reported another 769 deaths that are undergoing a laboratory study to identify the cause of death, López-Gatell said.

In the country there are 12,905 active cases that developed symptoms in the last 14 days and “are the active part of the disease,” the official explained, noting that these are already integrated into the total accumulated cases.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the territorial entities with the highest number of accumulated cases, both historical and active, followed by Tabasco, Veracruz and Puebla.

“Right now we are in the phase of greatest transmission in the Valley of Mexico and in some entities it is declining and others are going upward,” said the expert, speaking of the situation of the pandemic in the country.

Regarding hospital beds, the technical report reported a national average of 39% in general and 34% in intensive care. Mexico City is the entity with the highest occupancy with 72% and 64%, respectively.

The government began an economic recovery plan last Monday through a pilot program that will allow more than 300 municipalities without infections to take measures to resume activities in some sectors of the economy.

The health authorities will maintain until May 30 all the measures confinement, suspension of school and social activities and from June 1 will restart, in a phased manner, the return to other activities.

