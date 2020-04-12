In Mexico the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 4,219 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). The figure of fatalities increased to 273.

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, reported that there are 21,277 negative cases in the country, 9,983 suspected cases, a figure that has remained stable, and a total of 35,479 people studied. In one day 375 positive cases and 40 deaths increased.

On the international scene there are 1,610,909 confirmed cases worldwide. In the last 14 days, 65% of the total of these cases or 1,039,154 have been registered. The global case fatality rate remains stable with 6.2%.

The distribution of the active load in the last 14 days is concentrated in America, with 42%, and Europe, with 49.5%. Yesterday the percentages were 40.7% and 50.7%, respectively. According to Alomy, America is going to be the last region affected by the pandemic.

Mexico City exceeded thousand cases as a region and remains the area with the highest number of cases in the country.

The burden of disease or the incidence rate of confirmed cases By state, it is found, for the most part, in the states of Baja California Sur with 12.68, and Quintana Roo, with 12.53. Mexico City remains in third place with 12.39. Chiapas, with .68, is the state with the lowest rate. The national incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 3.30.

Within the distribution of confirmed cases by type of patient and age group 67% of the cases have been ambulatory and 33% represent those hospitalized.

The biggest load of cases ambulatory is in the age group from 30 to 34 years. In those groups of 60 years or more the burden of hospitalized cases is older to that of ambulatory cases, which confirms that age is a risk factor for developing a serious illness.

The cases confirmed by evolution are divided into: 67.43% of outpatients, 10.43% of stable hospitalized, 18.23% of seriously hospitalized, and 3.91% of intubated hospitalized.

The proportion of confirmed cases that have already been recovered is 42%, while 6% have died.

Of the 273 people who have died, the confirmed deaths according to comorbidity are: hypertension (41.03%), diabetes (37.36%), obesity (36.63%), smoking (11.72%), lung disease (8.79%), chronic kidney failure (7.69%), cardiovascular disease (6.23%), immunosuppression (4.03%), asthma (2.93%), and HIV or AIDS (0.37%).

Inside a new table, first presented this FridayThree were selected to represent cases and deaths by age group: under 25, between 25 and 59, and over 60.

The greatest burden of disease is found in the 25 to 59 group, however, the greatest lethality or people who have died as a consequence of COVID-19 is found in those over 60 years of age.

The case fatality rate for people aged 25-59 is 5, while that of people over 60 is 14.3. The total or national rate is 6.5.

The case fatality rate for 100 cases in the country is 6.47, while the case fatality distribution by state is 25 in the state of Durango, followed by Chihuahua with 22.22. The state with the lowest rate is Aguascalientes, with 1.82.

The mortality rate in the country per 100,000 inhabitants is 0.21. By federal entity, depending on the population base of the states, goes from 1.04 in Quintana Roo and 0.76 in Sinaloa to the smallest in Chiapas with 0.02.

Mexican funeral homes have detected a up to 20% increase in work following the coronavirus crisis. While the increase in services is still acceptable for them, at the same time they ask citizens to warn themselves against the possible death of some of their loved ones.

“There is concern, no doubt. Our count began on March 24 and as of April 6, we treated 40 deaths from respiratory problems, 17 from coronaviruses and 23 from atypical pneumonias ”, said in an interview with EFE Manuel Ramírez, general director of the funeral chain J. García López.

However, he explained that they have not seen a significant increase in the number of deaths. “It is barely being noticed, perhaps 20% more services, something that does not alarm yet”he stated.

The figures are significant if one takes into account that, of the 600,000 deaths that are registered in Mexico annually, 35% are managed by private initiative.

Since Thursday, April 9, the federal government has delivered around 500,000 tests to detect the coronavirus to different medical institutions. As reported by the Reforma newspaper, around 300 thousand of these tests are already in the distribution processTherefore, around 150 thousand tests will be saved for a second stage of distribution.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, presented on Wednesday an estimate of total cases: there would be 26,519 throughout the country, that is, eight times more than those that have been confirmed. The calculation was made through the call sentinel surveillance It was also used during the H1N1 influenza crisis.

López-Gatell referred to the fact that it is estimated that there are 10 or 12 times more infected than those reported by the health system in its official figures, emphasizing that for epidemiological science, it is very difficult to determine an event since there are factors that do not appear and that they can be a major trigger for the disease.

Information in development