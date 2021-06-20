Mexico adds 2,475,705 positive cases of covid

MEXICO CITY.

The Ministry of Health reported, through its social networks, that in Mexico the positive cases covid -19 amounted to 2,475,705.

In his daily report, also published on his website, it was revealed that the deaths related to covid-19 in the Republic reached 231,151.

In the last 24 hours, 192 deaths related to the virus.

The same secretariat reported that they are 26,829 active cases estimated.

He also noted that the cases positive Estimates would be 2,660,507; while the recovered reached 1,969,137.

EPIDEMIC TRAFFIC LIGHT

The federal Ministry of Health indicated the changes that will take place for the next few days in the epidemic semaphore of all the states of the Republic.

Dr. Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, indicated through his social networks that for the next two weeks, which start from Monday June 21 to Sunday, July 4, there are no states in red.

In color Orange there will be 5 states:

Baja California Sur Quintana Roo Tabasco Tamaulipas Yucatan

On yellow there will be 8 states:

Campeche Chihuahua Mexico City Colima Nuevo León Sinaloa Sonora Veracruz

And in color green there will be 19 states:

Aguascalientes Baja California Chiapas Coahuila Durango State of Mexico Guanajuato Guerrero Hidalgo Jalisco Michoacán Morelos Nayarit Oaxaca Puebla Querétaro San Luis Potosí Tlaxcala Zacatecas