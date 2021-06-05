Mexico adds 2,429,631 positive cases of covid

MEXICO CITY.

The Ministry of Health reported through a press conference that in Mexico the positive cases of the new coronavirus amounted to 2,429,631.

In a conference from the National Palace it was announced that the deaths related to covid-19 in the Republic reached 228,568.

In the last 24 hours, 206 deaths related to the virus.

Dr. Ricardo Cortes, general director of health promotion, reported that they are 20,525 active cases estimated.

He also noted that the cases Estimates would be 2,614,579; while the recovered reached 1,936,266.

As for the people who already have the complete vaccination schedule against covid are 13,801,863.