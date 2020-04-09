The Mexican health authorities reported this Wednesday that there are already 3,181 cases confirmed by COVID-19 in national territory and 174 fatalities due to this condition.

58% of coronavirus-confirmed patients are male and 42% female. Also, the population sector over 65 years old already exceeds 400 cases to date, although the cases are distributed in a similar way among all those over 18 years of age.

Of the positives for COVI-19, 71% of the cases are ambulatory and 29% have required hospitalization. Of the latter, 9.78%, that is, 311 people, are stable. 15.78%, which are 502 patients, are serious and 111 of the total, that is, 3.49%, have required intubation..

Among the fatalities of the disease, 74% were men and 26% were women. In this section, the vast majority of deaths accumulate among those over 65: almost 60 of the patients who lost their lives were located in this range.

Of the confirmed deaths, 43.68% had hypertension; 40.23% had diabetes; 37.36% were obese; smoking was also present in 12.07% of the dead. Furthermore, 8.62% suffered from chronic renal failure and 8.05% suffered from COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

By last, 5.75% had cardiovascular disease, 5.17% presented immunosuppression and 1.72% suffered from asthma.

In the shipment, the Mexican Foreign Ministry detailed, 1,184 boxes with 10.1 tons of KN95 examination gloves and face masks were brought from Shanghai, which are indispensable products in the work of treatment and care of COVID-19, under the regulations and guidelines established by Mexican law.

“This is going to allow us cover practically 100% of the need for personal protective equipment for the health units of the national health system“Undersecretary López-Gatell declared.

In addition, it will not be the only flight: an air bridge has been established between Mexico and China, a continuous “coming and going” of aircraft to transport various equipment and supply the country during the health crisis. “Fans, monitors, and other more specialized equipment will be coming soon,” the undersecretary reported. It is calculated that the frequency of the airlift is two to three weekly flights and, at first, about twenty trips are made.

