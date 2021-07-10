Mexico accuses former Secretary of Economy of illicit enrichment

(Bloomberg) – The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) accused former Secretary of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo of illicit enrichment, the most recent step in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s anti-corruption raid.

Guajardo, former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s most important negotiator during the rewriting of the North American free trade agreement, allegedly increased his assets whose legal origin he could not prove, according to a statement from the FGR on Friday.

Guajardo denied wrongdoing in a radio interview and called the charges “political persecution.”

The former secretary is the third member of Peña Nieto’s closest circle to be accused of irregularities during the López Obrador government, who has pledged to crack down on corruption. Last month, Luis Videgaray, who served as Secretary of the Treasury and Foreign Relations, was disqualified from holding any public office for the next 10 years due to accusations by the Ministry of Public Administration that he presented false asset returns. Emilio Lozoya, former head of state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos, was arrested in Spain and extradited to Mexico last year for his dealings with Odebrecht.

The news that a judge indicted Guajardo comes just one day after a court issued an arrest warrant on charges of tax fraud against Miguel Alemán Magnani, one of the founders of the Mexican airline Interjet and a member of the advisory council. president’s business.

Guajardo said in the radio interview that the authorities made five observations after their analysis on a total of around 1.3 million pesos (US $ 65,500) in checks, deposits and transfers, in addition to a work of art that he bought in 2010 but that He did not declare until 2015 when he received it.

Later, an extension of the investigation found a deposit for US $ 300,000 in an account in Washington DC that, according to Guajardo, was made by his brother to liquidate his mother’s inheritance.

The Attorney General’s Office asked the judge to prohibit Guajardo from assuming the position of representative of the Chamber of Deputies, Guajardo said in the radio interview. The judge denied the request, he said. Following the accusation, Guajardo is prohibited from leaving the country, in addition to having to register with the authorities on a monthly basis.

