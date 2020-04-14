MEXICO CITY, Apr 13 (.) – Mexico reported on Monday 353 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the number to a total of 5,014 infections, Health authorities reported.

In the last hours, there were also 36 deaths related to the outbreak, bringing the number of fatalities to 332.

However, estimates from health authorities indicate that the number of infections in the country could be eight times higher because many of those infected probably did not go to the clinic, did not develop symptoms or were not properly diagnosed by their doctor.

(Report by Noé Torres. Edited by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez)