Of those admitted to a hospital, López-Gatell said, 4.58 percent have been intubated, since due to their severity, they have required mechanical ventilatory support.

Until this Sunday, Mexico has accumulated 8 thousand 261 positive cases for Covid-19 and 686 deathsreported Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

The official of the Ministry of Health also detailed that 49 thousand 570 people have been studied, and that so far there are 10,139 people suspected of coronavirus and 31,170 negative.

“The map is increasingly in the colors that represent a greater number of confirmed cases in the different states, although there is a predominance in the metropolitan areas, also in intermediate-sized cities, transmission occurs, and that is why they have been painted this yellow or red color, ”he said.

It may interest you: Do you live with someone who has Covid-19? This you must do

According to the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.46.

He explained that the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico and the metropolitan areas of Guadalajara and Monterrey as well as the most populated areas in the Baja California Peninsula and the state of Quintana Roo are those that have the highest transmission of the virus.

According to the clinical condition of the people upon admission, 4.58 percent have required intubation, this means, explained López-Gatell, that they are in conditions of serious gravity and require ventilatory mechanical support.

“What has varied a little, has been increasing the number of seriously hospitalized people who do not yet require intensive therapy (1,735 people or 21 percent),” said the Undersecretary of Health.

It may interest you: How does the Covid-19 move in Mexico at the municipal level? | Video

Meanwhile, the seriously hospitalized number 936 (11.33 percent) and the outpatients number 5 thousand 212 (63.09 percent).

Full conference: