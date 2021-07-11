Mexico accumulates 2,586,721 positive cases for Covid-19

MEXICO CITY

The Health Secretary informed, through its technical report, that until this Saturday, July 10, In Mexico, the positive cases of Covid-19 amounted to 2 million 586 thousand 721.

The report details that In the last 24 hours, 232 deaths were registered, in addition to 9,581 new cases of the disease.

The report also indicated that so far 50 million 362 thousand 218 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been administered, adding 499 thousand 775 on Friday.

The same secretariat reported that there are 61 thousand 566 active cases estimated.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of active cases.

The capital of the country is located in yellow traffic light from July 12 to 18, Meanwhile he State of Mexico remains on a green traffic light for the same period of time.

